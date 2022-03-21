2022 Toyota Mirai adds Teammate Level 2 hands-free driving

A year ago, Toyota announced it would bring its Teammate SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance suite to the U.S. on the Lexus LS500 and the second-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. The Lexus is out, and the 2022 Mirai is officially on its way. Two capabilities make up Teammate: Advanced Park and Advanced Drive. The former does just what it sounds like, taking over steering, acceleration, braking, and gear changes to complete parallel or perpendicular parking maneuvers.

Advanced Drive does the same when driving, allowing "hands-free driving on limited access highways under certain conditions with eyes-on-the-road operation." It steers, accelerates, brakes, and is also said to be able to change lanes, to pass other vehicles. and to "navigate certain interchanges."

There are two Mirai trims, XLE and Limited. The XLE is the range leader, doing an EPA-estimated 402 miles on a full tank of hydrogen. The luxury oriented Limited can go an estimated 357 miles, and is the only trim with access to Teammate. Advanced Park will come standard on the Limited, but Advanced Drive will cost $5,170 and is actually a subscription service. The initial term lasts 10 years and includes 10 years of Dynamic Navigation, Destination Assist, and Safety Connect, a two-year extension of Remote Connect — the app suite that includes remote start from three to 10 years, and a few other features. After that, the owner will need to purchase a new Advance Drive subscription, "if available," and it will be "4G network dependent." What could go wrong?

A final note: Buyers can't option the Limited with Teammate and the available $1,120, 20-inch, Super Chrome Alloy wheels. With the system's sensor suite located behind the front wheels, it's likely the chrome can interfere with operation.

Prices for the new year of the Mirai haven't changed from when they were announced last year, the XLE going for $50,525 after the $1,025 destination fee, the Limited asking $67,025.

