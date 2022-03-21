Handful of 2022 GMC Hummer EVs recalled for malfunctioning taillight

GMC announced this morning that its gargantuan new electric Hummer is the subject of its first recall campaign. It's a small campaign — approximately 10 units — but a nonetheless important one, as GM says a software glitch can cause its taillights to behave erratically, by either illuminating when they shouldn't or by failing to illuminate when commanded.

"Taillight software can cause one or both rear taillights to become inoperative, or remain fully or partially illuminated," GM's report said. "If a taillamp remains fully or partially illuminated, some or all of these taillamp functions will remain activated at all times, even after the vehicle is turned off, A taillamp that fails to illuminate or illuminates incorrectly may reduce the visibility of the vehicle or communicate incorrect information to other road users, increasing the risk of a crash."

GM's description of the number of potentially impacted units is inconsistent between documents submitted to NHTSA. Some say nine units; others say 10 or 11. Regardless, it's a small number and none of them appear to be in customer hands at this point. Fortunately, the remedy is a simple one; the tail lights themselves merely need to be replaced and everything will behave just fine.

