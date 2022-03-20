Tiny electric cars are becoming a dime a dozen nowadays, so iEV Motors wanted to change things up by introducing a tiny, fully electric vehicle that can extend itself to let passengers inside. iEV Z’s unique chassis can adjust to fit a second passenger in the back or increase cargo space. The iEV Z can be accessed with either a key card or an exclusive app from iEV, so there’s no need for a key fob. The app itself transforms the vehicle, locates it if “lost,” shows remaining battery life, and much more. According to iEV Motors, the iEV Z is six times smaller than a traditional vehicle with a range of 62 miles on a single charge and a max speed of 28 mph. There is a “plus” version of the iEV Z, the iEV Z+, with a 99-mile range and 50-mph max speed. Both versions can be fully charged in 3 hours. You can pre-order the iEV Z from the iEV Motors website right now at a starting price of € 5,850 or $6,460.51 USD.

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.