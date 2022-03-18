Acura Integra, Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Porsche Taycan | Autoblog Podcast #721

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Pras Subramanian. They kick things off by talking about driving the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Porsche Taycan. In this week's news, they discuss the production reveal of the 2023 Acura Integra, Tesla's latest price hike, and Ford leaving the rear climate controls out of Explorers due to the chip shortage. Finally, they talk about the current state of affairs at Stellantis as the company plays catch-up with electric vehicles.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #721

