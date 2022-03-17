Save some green this St. Patty's Day with these automotive accessory deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to save some green this St. Patrick's Day? Check out the great deals on these best-selling automotive accessories below.

Key features

Features a 3.3-inch smart screen

Starts vehicles with up to 8.5L gas/6.0L diesel engines

Get up to 60 jumps from a single charge

Device can achieve a 100% charge in just 1.5 hours

Also a 20000mAh battery bank

Built-in flashlight

24 month warranty

This HULKMAN jump starter is a great choice for those looking to split the difference between power, portability and affordability. It can get you up to an astonishing 60 jumps on a single charge and starts vehicles with up to 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engines. It can also achieve be charged to 100% in as little as 1.5 hours. It also has a built-in flashlight to make nighttime charging easier, and it's even water resistant.

Key features

Can determine the cause of your check engine light

Scans and erases trouble codes

Works on most 1996 U.S.-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars, and newer OBDII and CAN domestic or import vehicles.

Large LCD display w/ backlight

No batteries or charger needed, directly powered from your OBDII Data Link Connector

2.5-foot long cable

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner will work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

Key features

Designed to grab dust from the hard-to-reach areas of your car

Re-usable

Light, sweet fragrance

This sticky, turquoise goop can be used to clean just about any dusty surface in your car. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a light, sweet scent.

Key features

3 separate storage compartments

4 mesh pockets and 3 side pockets

Made of 600D Oxford Polyester w/ reinforced handles

Features a non-slip bottom to prevent sliding

Includes 1 removable divider to help users further organize their belongings

Easy install

Manufacturer offers a "satisfaction guarantee"

If you're a normal person with things to do, people to see, and a life to live, it can be tough to keep your car organized. A spotless car is always the goal, but reality often has different plans. If you drive with a fair amount of accessories (or clutter) lying around, you might want to consider picking up this trunk organizer at a 37% discount. After all, this accessory is only $16.99, but the feeling of a de-cluttered car is priceless.