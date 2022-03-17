2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Black Edition adds a bit of menace

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a competent SUV that's still trying to shed the stigma of the company's post-Evo doldrums. To give shoppers a reason to take a second glance, Mitsubishi has just introduced the new-for-2022 Outlander Black Edition, a trim package that, albeit largely cosmetic, adds a hint of sinister flair to its unique sheetmetal.

The Black Edition builds off of the Outlander SE grade, and as such can be ordered with either drivetrain, front-wheel-drive or in Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive. From there, it adds popular features like dual-zone climate control and a panoramic roof. Propulsion comes from the standard 2.5-liter inline-four mated to a continuously variable transmission.

Of course, the selling point of the Black Edition is the black trim that sets it apart from other Outlanders. As such, it's treated to black 20-inch wheels that look a bit snazzier than the standard dual-finish rollers. Black trim covers the side mirrors and garnishes the door handles as well. And cabin-wise, the headliner and pillars are now finished in black.

Apart from the rims, these are barely noticeable changes. The main visual difference comes in the front and rear bumper lower bumper areas that give the vehicle a statelier vibe. Oh, and the name Outlander is now spelled out in black letters across the prow.

The Outlander Black Edition starts at $29,995, which is a pretty good deal considering that items like the panoramic roof and dual-zone climate control aren't even standard on the more expensive SEL trim. For certain buyers, the Black Edition will fall in the sweet spot in terms of options and features.

Mitsubishi joins many other car companies that have put out Black Edition trims across their lineups. It can seem a bit frivolous, but if it brings a few more customers to the table, especially with the option mix, it will have done its job.