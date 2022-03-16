Renee Brinkerhoff and Valkyrie Racing combat child trafficking

Racing teams across the world use their platforms to stand up for what they believe in, whether it be social justice, medical awareness, or protesting an unjustifiable act. Renee Brinkerhoff and the Valkyrie Racing team decided to use their platform to take a stand and bring awareness to the atrocity of child trafficking across the globe.

Renee and her team began in 2013 in Mexico at the La Carrera Panamericana with Project 356. Project 356 would take Valkyrie Racing across 7 continents competing in rally races like Targa Tasmania in Australia, Caminos Del Inca in Peru, the Peking to Paris rally that starts in China and ends in France, the East African Classic rally covering over 3,000 miles of treacherous terrain, and finally the Antarctica Ice Challenge. To compete in these rallies, Renee used a modified 1956 Porsche but for Project 356’s last rally, the Antarctica Ice Challenge, Renee and Valkyrie Racing had to modify the car even further for the harsh winter conditions.

The Antarctica Ice Challenge is a 356-mile journey from Union Glacier to the South Pole and back. The 1956 Porche 356 was created to combat subzero operating temperatures that may reach -58 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also fitted with skis and tracks, with a recommended traveling speed of 25 mph to ensure component durability.

Renee Brinkerhoff and the Valkyrie Racing team completed their Antarctic challenge and Project 356 in December 2021, but the fight against child trafficking lives on. The team has already collected over $600,000 for the cause, but every dollar can make a difference. To help Renee Brinkerhoff and the Valkyrie Racing team with their cause, head over to valkyrieracing.com

