Cadillac compact crossover spied, might be a new XT4

Outside of the electric Lyriq, the Cadillac crossover SUV world has been pretty quiet, but that may not be the case for long. One of our spy photographers caught this compact prototype out testing. While not especially old, coming into its fourth model year, we have reason to believe this may be a new, or at least heavily revised XT4. It looks pretty good, too.

We spent a long time looking at this and the current XT4 in profile, and it seems that the size is close, from the wheelbase to the overhangs. So it doesn't seem like it would be an XT5 replacement, or something like an XT3 that would slot below the XT4. That also suggests it may still be on the same platform, possibly the same powertrain. But the shape does look significantly different. The nose and roof line look lower, and the rear hatch area doesn't look as upright. The side windows have been reprofiled with a significant kink at the rear, which is similar to the current XT4's cousin, the Buick Envision.

Looking closer, this possible XT4 successor has some other interesting design changes. The grille has a fine mesh texture, and the badge is quite large. The grille also looks bigger, crisper, and blends into the headlight section like a blend of the Escala concept and the Lyriq. The headlights seem to have the split design that's so en vogue, with the styled running lights up top, and the actual forward-illuminating lights placed lower. At the back, the C/D-pillar taillights stick around, since that's a running design feature across multiple Cadillac models.

Since the XT4 is only about four years old, we're expecting the production version of this SUV to be revealed possibly sometime next year, with the production model probably coming up to a year later as a 2024 or 2025 model. It could be a fully new model, but we think it'll just be a heavily revised version of the current model, so probably still front-drive based with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Related video: