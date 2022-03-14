The BMW M5 CS is 'the most hardcore and expensive M5' and you can win one

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

It's not everyday that you read the phrase, "the most powerful BMW production car ever made" but beating out the M5 Competition by 10 horsepower, that is exactly what the M5 CS is. It's one seriously powerful and expensive performance car that'll surely sell out like its M2 CS sibling, but none of that matters if you win this one from Omaze.

Here are the specs of the BMW M5 CS in question, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 4

Powertrain: 4.4-Liter Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Frozen Brands Hatch Gray

Interior Color: Black w/ Mugello Red Stitching

Horsepower: 627 hp

Torque: 553 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Fuel Consumption: 15 city / 21 highway / 17 combined

Fuel Capacity: 20.1 gal.

Approximate Retail Value: $149,000

Cash Alt: $111,750

Special features: Goldbronze 20" M wheels, kidney grilles, CS badging; M Carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers; carbon fiber roof, hood; racing-inspired seats and interior trim; Yellow Icon Adaptive LED headlights; 12.3” infotainment screen; 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Here's what we thought of the M5 CS the first time we got behind the wheel:

"This beast is a lot of car, no matter how you encounter it.

"The M5 CS, a one-year-only limited-production version of the M5, is BMW’s most powerful and quickest production car ever. With an official 0-60 mph sprint of just 2.9 seconds and 627 horsepower, speed was expected, and speed was achieved. That said, the totally unlimited-production M5 Competition is nearly as powerful, trailing the CS by just 10 ponies. If you focus too much on that “most powerful” bit, you’ll miss the point of the CS.

"Its true purpose is achieved through the multitude of other changes. BMW put it through a weight-saving program, which is precisely what the large and weighty midsize super sedan needed. Outside, the CS gets a carbon fiber roof, hood, front splitter, rear diffuser, rear spoiler and mirror caps. Unique 20-inch forged (and gold-painted) wheels hide behind standard carbon ceramic brakes, saving 51 pounds versus the standard brakes of the M5 Competition alone.

"Inside, weight savings come from stealing the new M3/M4 carbon fiber-backed seats — they still have the weird center insert on the seat bottom — and swapping to a four-seat layout with rear bucket seats. We can definitively say that those rear seats are the coolest on any production car today, and they’re legitimately functional at holding you in. Of course, you'll never fit five people in an M5 CS.

"All of those efforts add up to 230 pounds of weight savings versus your run-of-the-mill M5 Competition, bringing curb weight down to 4,114 pounds. That’s still heavy, but it makes competitors like the 4,497-pound E 63 S look porky in comparison. It’s even a touch lighter than the manual transmission-equipped CT5-V Blackwing, beating it out by 9 pounds. Not a bad effort, BMW.

"The chassis is worked over to give it a slightly sharper edge than the Competition, as BMW says it’s fiddled with the spring and adaptive damper tuning to take advantage of the car’s lower weight. Those gold forged wheels are the same size as the standard M5 Competition wheels, but exclusive to the CS, you can wrap them in Pirelli P Zero Corsa summer tires for no extra charge. Our road and track time was spent riding on the standard Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, but we’d recommend opting for the more aggressive Pirelli rubber — this is the CS after all.

"Having recently driven the standard M5 Competition, which sounds like an oxymoron, the CS diet results in a slightly lither M5 that's a smidgen more eager to change directions and a little less heavy on the nose under braking. The difference in acceleration is discernably quicker than its 0.2-second improvement over the standard Competition would indicate (2.9 seconds versus 3.1), but ultimately there’s no revelation hiding behind the CS letters. Considering how good the standard M5 Competition is, a great leap wasn’t exactly necessary."

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. According to Omaze, the “Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, fiscally sponsored by Entertainment Industry Foundation, has a mission to advance and invest in the health, education, safety, and community support of young people living in Southern Africa to create a more equitable future for all. The Project supports community-engaged organizations that provide critical resources like access to youth-friendly health care, sexual and reproductive health education, life skills, and psychosocial support—all of which empower young people to keep themselves and their peers healthy and safe."

The deadline to enter is June 17, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.