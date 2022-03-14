Ford announces 7 new EVs for Europe by 2024

Ford is continuing its electric vehicle expansion with the announcement of seven new all-electric models for Europe. Three of them are passenger crossover SUVs, and the other four (or arguably two) are commercial vans. And all of them will launch by the end of 2024. We reached out to Ford's U.S. representatives, and they had no comment regarding availability of these vehicles in the United States.

The passenger crossovers are likely the most interesting not just because they could have the most varied designs, but also because some of them are more likely for the American market. The first one will be a "medium-sized" five-seat crossover that will be built at Ford's factory in Cologne, Germany. It will be revealed later this year, and go into production next year. EV range is estimated at 311 miles, though that's likely on the European WLTP cycle, which usually yields a longer range than the EPA cycle. After this crossover will be a similarly sized "sports crossover" built at the same factory. It will launch in 2024. Finally, 2024 will also be the year that a fully electric version of the Ford Puma subcompact SUV launches.

The vans will start appearing next year. While Ford says it's launching four new electric vans, it's arguable that they're launching two vans in passenger and cargo variants. The first set are the Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom electric vans for 2023. The Transit is the cargo variant, and the Tourneo is the passenger one, and the Custom models slot between the full-size Transit and the smaller Transit Connect. In 2024, they will be joined by the Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier. These are particularly tiny vans that slot below the Transit Connect.

While Ford didn't have anything to say on availability, we can comfortably rule out some of these models for America. We strongly doubt the new electric vans will come here, since they're models that have no internal-combustion counterparts available, plus no other manufacturers here are aiming for these in-between segments. We're also not expecting the Puma EV, since the internal-combustion model hasn't come here. The other two crossovers do have our attention, as they seem like they could be a good size and body style for the U.S. market, models that could slide in below the Mustang Mach-E. Hopefully we'll know more when the first of those crossovers is revealed this year.

