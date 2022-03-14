Cadillac will reveal the 2023 Escalade-V (again) on May 11

Cadillac announced Monday that its new 2023 Escalade-V performance model will super-duper-for-real debut on May 11, 2022. The announcement was accompanied by a video that claims to offer viewers the opportunity to "Hear the roar of luxury," but instead is merely dubbed over with music. Or, more specifically, "award-winning producer and artist Maffio (interpreting) the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V engine roar with his inspired beats." Ugh. You can view it here if you like, but if you're hoping for car content, well, don't say we didn't warn you. Fortunately, Cadillac has already provided a teaser. Here's what it will actually sound like. Well, probably.

Yep. Cadillac has already teased the 2023 Escalade-V. We've even seen photos. Here's what those look like:

But apparently that drip wasn't quite slow enough, because we also got this, which seems to be something along the lines of a well-intended April Fool's bit that didn't seem to be worth playing out in a world coping with the ramifications of large-scale armed conflict. Gotcha! Or something. Anyway, we're supposed to get full details in May. Cool. Cool, cool, cool.

