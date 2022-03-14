Aston Martin teases V12 Vantage twice more ahead of debut

If you can handle another tease of the coming Aston Martin V12 Vantage, here are two. The first is a photo of what will certainly be a riotous super coupe under a partially opaque Union Jack. We can't spot anything on the obscured car that we don't know about from prototypes (or suspect from reports); the headlights, side mirrors, fender vents, and wheels are all there. Phew!. Out back, the drapery hangs high, pulled over a high wing that will be part of the V12 Vantage's numerous aerodynamic accoutrements. The test vehicles we've seen have been wingless, fitting nothing more than a Gurney flap to the Vantage's tidy ducktail, so we'll have to find out if the wing is standard fit or an option.

Behind the extra large grille, everyone is expecting the brand's 5.2-liter V12. In the limited edition Speedster, which married the Vantage's chassis to the Superleggera's front end, that 12-cylinder made 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. Predictions for V12 Vantage out range from about 600, roughly in line with the DB11, to about 670, which would be a massive hoot while leaving room enough not to fluster Speedster owners.

The second teaser is a brief Twitter video mood board with the admonition to "Never leave quietly."

We'll hear the supercar's noise and find out about its backside on March 16, when the reveal happens. We should also find out then how many Aston Martin plans to make. A previous rumor put that production number at 299. The vehicle itself is expected to arrive for the 2023 model year as part of the standard Vantage's model update, sources saying there will only be 299 made. The standard 2023 Vantage will be part of an overhaul of the front-engined Aston Martins that result in more power, better dynamics, and better interiors.

