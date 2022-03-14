2023 Volvo S60 and V60 get small updates

The Volvo S60 sedan and V60 wagon have been updated for the 2023 model year, their mid-life refresh. We don't know the specifics of how our U.S.-market models will be updated, a Volvo spokesperson telling Car and Driver that information comes this spring. We can look to Europe for the broad strokes, however, and it appears we won't have to look too long nor too hard. The S60 sedan hasn't changed in front, whereas the V60 gets a revised lower front fascia with slightly wider intakes accented by blades of chrome garnish, and a center intake that's a wee bit taller than on the current model. In back, both cars hide their tailpipes. There will be at least one new wheel option as well, six-spoke jobs cribbing from the aero rims designed for the XC40 Recharge. And that's all we have to say about that.

Inside, Google's Android Automotive infotainment software continues its propagation throughout the Volvo lineup, bringing the same functionality to the 9-inch display that we've sampled in a few other Swedish offerings so far.

We only get the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the United States, aided by 48-volt mild-hybrid (an update for 2022) or plug-in-hybrid electrical assistance depending on trim for the S60, while the V60 wagon — not the lifted V60 Cross Country — is only sold as the Recharge Polestar Engineered in the United States. Don't expect any deviations on the ICE side, but the PHEV trims benefit from a larger battery and more powerful motor.

In Europe, the B3 and B4 trims will enjoy a new seven-speed dual-clutch. We don't expect that gearbox to be headed our way.

