2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature arrives in the U.S.

In its home market of South Korea, Genesis launched a GV80 Prestige Signature trim last summer. Going double-plush on the brand's already plush interiors, the South Korean Prestige Signature put quilted leather everywhere and swapped the second-row bench for captain's chairs divided by a fully trimmed console with veneers to match the instrument panel. The middle passengers also enjoyed separate HVAC controls plus climate-controlled seats, twin rear-seat entertainment systems, and wireless device chargers among other luxuries. The brand said we'd eventually get our own in the States, and it's now here. Unlike the South Korean model, ours only seats four, not six. On top of that, ours is a limited edition; Genesis pledging to sell just 600 here, each starting at $78,295 after the $1,095 destination charge.

Yes, that price makes the Prestige Signature the most expensive GV80, coming in at $3,000 more than a GV80 3.5T Prestige Matte. The Signature keeps the chrome trim that the Matte exchanges for dark chrome, but sits on 22-inch dark multi-spoke wheels instead of polished chrome five-spokers. The rest of the extra money is spent on the feel-good amenities behind the front row. The Prestige Signature can only be had in two exterior colors as opposed to the three available on the Prestige Matte, either Melbourne Gray Matte or Matterhorn White Matte. The interior choices on the Prestige Signature are likewise restricted, each body color paired to just one interior color. Going with Melbourne Gray gets a black interior with Olive Ash trim, choosing the Matterhorn White gets a two-tone interior treatment, Ultramarine leather up top and Dune below, again with Olive Ash trim.

You can't get the price much higher than the starting figure, though. There are no options because Genesis already put everything in, and the four available accessories add up to $365 total.

Genesis says only 600 examples will make it our way. The limitation makes this feel like a scouting mission to us, Genesis trying to gauge audience reaction as the GV80 idles up to the six-figure psychological barrier. Second-row captain's chairs being a very popular item among the luxury crossover set, we will not be surprised to see the Prestige Signature either join the 2023 GV80 lineup, or offer its sybaritic seating as an option.

Related Video