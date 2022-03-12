Hot Wheels and Fender create line of diecast model-inspired guitars

Hot Wheels has teamed up with Fender to release a line of 16 one-of-a-kind guitars and basses inspired by some of its diecast models. Priced on par with a used car, these are the kind of instruments meant to be displayed in a collection rather than smashed after a show.

Each instrument is modeled after a 1/64-scale Hot Wheels released in the past few decades. There's something in the collection for nearly every enthusiast: the range includes the Stratocaster, the Telecaster, the Jaguar, the Katana, and the Precision Bass. One of the notable omissions is the Jazz Bass. Designers drew inspiration from eye-catching Hot Wheels liveries to create the one-of-a-kind instruments.

For example, the Night Shifter Stratocaster stands out with a red-painted body that has blue, yellow, and white accents — just like the diecast car. Its specifications sheet is impressive: it's built with EMG JH "HET" bridge pickups and a Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo, among other hardware. For something a little more subtle, the Baja Truck Strat wears gray paint with mint green accents. Alternatively, if subtlety isn't what you look for in a guitar, the Muscle Bound Stratocaster is painted in Metallic Cadallic Green with cool-looking graphics.

These instruments will be built by a master or apprentice builder in the Fender Custom Shop, and only one of each will be made. None are cheap: pricing ranges from $10,500 for the Bad to the Blade Katana to $16,500 for the Night Shifter fretless Precision Bass and the Bull Whip Stratocaster. Buyers will also receive a Hot Wheels strap and pick set, a custom-made case, and the car that inspired their guitar.

Cars and guitars make a great combination. In 2021, Jeep and Wallace released a guitar built with wood sourced from the Packard Plant.