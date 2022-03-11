Florida-based builder Apocalypse specializes in making six-wheel-drive off-roaders, and it was only a matter of time before a Ford Bronco rolled out of its workshop with an extra axle. Called Dark Horse, the first example will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson in April 2022.

"Substantially modified" doesn't begin to describe this truck. The biggest and most obvious modifications are found in the back, where the Bronco gains an axle to offer six driven wheels. Installing it required extending the frame, the quarter panels, and the wheel arches. Apocalypse fitted the Dark Horse with a custom-made hard top and left most of the additional sheet metal uncovered to create a cargo box. Rumors claim that Ford could add a Bronco-based pickup to its range in the coming years; this isn't it, but it's an interesting take on the idea.

Beyond the obvious, the Dark Horse stands out from the stock Bronco with a suspension lift, Fuel wheels, and aftermarket bumpers on both ends. It's not exactly subtle, but it's a lot more low-key than some of Apocalypse's other builds ⁠— including some of its Jeep-based trucks.

While the builder puts Dodge's 392 or Hellcat V8 engines in many of its creations, stuffing a Chrysler-derived engine in a Ford product would have been going a step too far. Instead, power for the Dark Horse comes from an evolution of the Bronco's twin-turbocharged V6. Step inside, either by opening the doors or jumping in if they've been removed, and you'll notice that the seats have been reupholstered.

Pictured in the gallery above, the first Dark Horse will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9, 2022. Apocalypse has started taking orders for the second, third, and fourth examples. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but don't expect this six-wheeled behemoth to come cheap: the six-wheeled, Ram 1500 TRX-based Warlord sold for $275,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction in January 2022.

