Gobi joins the 2022 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator color palette

Not everybody loves sand, but but who can turn down a gentle glow just in time for summer? Jeep has seen fit to bring back its Gobi finish for the Gladiator — and introduce it to the Wrangler for the first time — for a limited run in 2022.

Yes, 2022, as in right now. In fact, Jeep says Gobi will only be available to order through June of this year. While it's not entirely unheard of for Jeep to extend the availability of specialty colors as it did with Tuscadero Pink, there's certainly no guarantee that it will happen this time around, so you'll probably want to strike while this particular iron is still hot.

"Customization is at the core of both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler," said Jeep brand boss Jim Morrison in the company's announcement. "Gobi is the fifth special-edition color the Jeep brand has offered on the current generations of Gladiator and Wrangler, in addition to Tuscadero, Gecko, Nacho and Chief, all of which strengthen the enthusiastic identity of our loyal and avid Jeep community."

While Tuscadero may be toast, Gobi is joined by High Velocity Yellow among the new paint finishes available on the 2022 Wrangler, and knowing Jeep, its iconic 4x4 and pickup truck derivative will likely get another special paint code or two for 2023. Jeep says Gobi is available on Sport, Sahara, Mojave, Rubicon, 4xe and 392 models.

Related Video