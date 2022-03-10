This lightweight security barrier can stop a 7.5-ton truck

Security barriers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are complex and made out of metal that can stop a tank in its tracks, and some are just simple cones used to direct the flow of traffic. Mifram Security wanted the portability of the orange cone with the stopping power of a metal barrier, so it created the MVB-3X. Weighing in at 53 pounds per unit, the MVB-3X is capable of stopping a 7.5-ton truck. The lightweight barrier can connect to other units to increase the overall length. The barriers themselves are foldable and require no tools to deploy them. A single person can roll these barriers out and install them, and with the help of a lever, the MVB-3X can even be opened to allow vehicles through when needed.

