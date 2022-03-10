2023 Acura Integra fully revealed in production form

We have waited five months since the Integra Prototype was revealed, and now what we’ve been long awaiting is finally here. This is the 2023 Acura Integra in final production form. Today not only gives us photos of the Integra in its final guise, but Acura also dropped all the information and details we’ve been anticipating. Let’s dig in.

Per usual with Acura Prototype models, the production version mirrors the prototype closely. The obvious prototype elements are gone, like the big “Integra” side graphic and color exhaust inserts, but most of what we saw last year remains on this hatchback. One notable omission is the lack of photos with the yellow exterior paint Acura launched the Prototype in. A leak of the available paint colors suggested that yellow wasn’t on the table for initial launch, but that doesn’t mean Acura won’t introduce it as an option down the road.

Just as was teased in the Proto, the only available engine will be a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and it’ll be officially rated at 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque (same output as the new Civic Si). A six-speed manual transmission with auto rev-matching will be available on the A-Spec model, but a continuously variable transmission (CVT) will be standard across the line. The CVT features “Step Shift” programming to simulate shifts, and also allows you to move the engine speed around with paddle shifters. We would’ve loved to see Acura figure out a way to use its 10-speed automatic in the Civic platform, but alas, the Civic’s CVT will be the only automatic option here. If you choose the six-speed manual — which we strongly suggest you do — the Integra gains a helical limited-slip differential that is not equipped to automatic cars.

Delving further into the performance realm, the Integra gets an optional adaptive damper system. If you recall, Honda dropped the adaptive dampers from this generation of Civic Si, making it a reason to upgrade to an Integra. The adaptive dampers have three settings: Comfort, Normal and Sport. Similar to other Acura models, the Integra features various drive modes to adjust throttle response, automatic transmission mapping, steering feel and gauge coloration. If you get the “A-Spec with Technology Package” model, an Individual mode is added that allows you to independently change all the modes separate from one another. It also adds an option to change the in-cabin sound. Acura says it’s fitted a “new coil type exhaust system” in an effort to enhance the sound, but the mode switching in the cabin will be for sound piped in over the speakers.

Moving to the interior, it’s clear that we’re looking at a Civic’s interior that’s been modified and tweaked for use in an Acura. Many hard points like the screens, climate controls and steering wheel appear the same as the Honda, but the dash design is new. Plus, we get a new vent design (no longer stretches all the way across the dash), new trims, different seats and likely a whole lot more that will be obvious when we finally get to sit in the Integra.

The tech itself looks pulled directly from the Civic. A 7-inch infotainment touchscreen display is standard, while a 9-inch-display is optional. Both are running what looks like Honda’s software and don’t feature Acura’s fancy True Touchpad technology. The standard infotainment has wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the 9-inch screen upgrades you to wireless versions of both. The standard instrument cluster is a 10.2-inch fully digital cluster, and you can augment this with an optional 5.3-inch head-up display. The HUD is part of the Technology Package that also includes a wireless phone charger, 16-speaker ELS audio system, rear USB Type C ports, 12-way power driver’s seat, 4-way power passenger seat, interior ambient lighting and more.

If you specifically go for the A-Spec without the Technology Package, you upgrade to gray 18-inch wheels with wider (235-section-width) performance all-season tires, gloss black window surrounds, gloss black front and rear trim, a lip spoiler and A-Spec badging. If you were curious, 17-inch wheels are standard, and 19-inch wheels are available as an option.

As for safety features, Acura includes its usual suite of driver assistance systems as standard, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic monitoring. Upgrade to the Technology Package, and you get front and rear parking sensors and low-speed braking control to stop low-speed accidents.

Full pricing details are still not available, but Acura says the Integra will start around $30,000 with deliveries beginning this spring. For those into NFTs, Acura says the first 500 reservations with a deposit placed will receive an Integra NFT. Of course, if that’s not something you’re into, you can simply not claim said NFT and go drive your real car instead.

