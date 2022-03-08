Tire Rack has started rolling out the spring deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tire Rack has begun rolling out its spring deals. As of right now, you'll be able to find discounts on Bridgestone, Firestone, Goodyear, General Tire and more on the site. If you've been keeping an eye out for wheel or tire deals, these great offers are well worth a look. Check out the selection of deals below.

Bridgestone: Get up to $90 back or up to $120 with a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card

Looking for some Bridgestones to break in for 2022? On select sets of four Bridgestone tires, you can receive up to a $90 Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail. If you have a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card to use for your purchase, you can increase that rebate by $30! This offer is only available until April 18. Check out Tire Rack's in-stock inventory for eligible tires and learn more right here.

Firestone: Get $60 back or up to $90 with a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card

Had your eye on a set of Firestones? With a purchase of select sets of four Firestone tires, you can get up to a $60 Firestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail. Like the offer above, if you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card for the purchase, that'll increase the rebate by $30. Like above, this deal is also only good until April 18. Check out the qualifying tires right here.

Goodyear: Get up to $100 back from Goodyear or up to $200 when you use your Goodyear credit card

Last but not least, if you're all about the Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you could be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Card by online or mail-in rebate, but only until March 31. You can increase your rebate by another $100 if you have a Goodyear Credit Card you'd like to use on the purchase. You can learn more and see the eligible tires right here.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Get up to $200 back on select tire purchases