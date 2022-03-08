This system motorizes manual wheelchairs to reduce shoulder stress

For decades, manual wheelchairs have been the traditional form of transportation for many with mobility issues, but maneuvering a manual wheelchair can put stress on the upper body. To help solve this problem, Permobil created the SmartDrive MX2+, a portable and lightweight device that attaches to the rear back of a wheelchair. SmartDrive provides power assistance to reduce shoulder pain and general fatigue. The system is activated with either the “SwitchContol” or the “PushTracker” wearable device. When SmartDrive MX2+ is engaged, momentum gradually increases and once the desired speed is achieved the user taps once on the rim to lock the speed in. When the user double-taps the rim, the system turns off the motor and the user can then slow down to a full stop using their hands like normal. SmartDrive MX2+ is fully electric with a top speed of 5.5 mph. When fully charged, it has a range of 12.3 miles.

