Post Malone's very white Bugatti Chiron is up for grabs

Rapper and face tattoo enthusiast Post Malone is selling a 2019 Bugatti Chiron. It's not just any 2019 Bugatti Chiron, either, but one tailored to Mr. Malone's personal tastes, which is, apparently, white on white on white.

Malone apparently eschewed the Chiron's available two-tone exterior for a single finish entirely in what Bugatti calls Glacier. Apparently, it's the hit songwriter's favorite color, his car collection consisting of a fleet of matching achromatic vehicular baubles. The interior complements it with swaths of bleached leather ensconcing every conceivable surface, from headliner to seats to dashboard to steering wheel. We didn't realize plain white could look so gaudy, but somehow the Bug makes it happen.

The car is currently listed with DuPont Registry, and photos show the odometer reading just 586 miles. That would explain why the alabaster supercar still looks as unsullied as a pair of collector grade Drake Edition Air Jordan 12 OVOs, or THX 1138's torture room.

When new, the supercar boasting 1,479-horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque stickered at about $3 million, but Malone opted for a few bells and whistles to set it apart from your more plebeian Chirons. Its black brake calipers, for example, are said to be a $6,400 option. The silver mesh grilles front and rear command another $38,200, a relative bargain compared to the $64,000 Caractere wheels. Inside, the center console inlay aluminum trim adds another $10,900, while contrast-stitching comfort seats are worth another $32,000, or the price of one new Mustang convertible.

That's over $150,000 in options alone, but that's probably nothing for Mr. Malone, whose garage consists of a Lamborghini Aventador SV, Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Wraith, McLaren Senna, Hennesey VelociRaptor 6x6, 2019 Subaru WRX, 1966 Lincoln Continental, and a 1992 Ford Explorer with Lambo doors.

With all those other sweet rides and a career as a musical superstar, Malone probably didn't have the time to give the Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 regular workouts, but maybe you can. Just don't eat Chee-tos in it.