2022 Jeep Cherokee lineup starts with new X off-road trim

The 2022 Jeep Cherokee is here, specced much like the 2021 Cherokee. The big changes are the rationalization of the range from nine trims to four, the arrival of a new base trim, a bit more standard equipment, and higher prices everywhere. All Cherokees come with Uconnect 4C and an 8.4-inch display, plus SiriusXM Radio.

There are two entry-level off-roaders now, one aimed at trail-goers, the other at urbanites.

The dirt-ready model is the Cherokee X, which only comes with four-wheel drive, standing tall on a one-inch lift and 17-inch black wheels, and powered by the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 with 271 horsepower and 239 pound-feet of torque. It starts at $33,995 before the $1,595 destination charge, for a total of $35,590. That total is $5,860 more than last year's base, two-wheel-drive 2021 Cherokee Latitude, $4,360 more than last year's four-wheel-drive Cherokee Latitiude. There's late availability on this one, so ask your dealer about a delivery timeline.

The Latitude Lux starts at the same price as the Cherokee X, and is the only one of the Cherokee's four trims to offer a front-wheel-drive version. At $35,590, it is $2,185 more than last year's Latitude Lux. This buys more standard equipment, though, with product planners throwing in the equipment that came with last year's $1,195 Comfort and Convenience Group. This includes a power liftgate, seven-inch color display in the gauge cluster, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, security alarm, universal garage door opener, a 115-volt outlet, and the aforementioned Uconnect with the big screen. This trim, and the Limited, are the two available with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 270 hp and 295 lb-ft.

The Trailhawk and Limited trade places in the trim steps, the Limited now the top model. The Trailhawk starts at $38,640 after destination, a rise of $260. The Limited starts at $40,340, but it only comes in four-wheel drive now. Comparing like-for-like, buyers will see a $160 increase over last year.

The color palette loses two colors but gains one, with Olive Green Pearl-Coat and Light Brownstone Pearl-Coat going away, Hydro Blue stepping in. Bright White Clear-Coat is the only hue available at no cost, the rest of the options going up in price from $245 to $395.

