Mercedes EQS SUV prototype spied in California

Mercedes-Maybach showed an EQS SUV concept last year at the IAA show in Munich, but the standard Mercedes-Benz version of that SUV is coming first. Prototypes are putting in miles around the world, the latest sighting in Southern California courtesy of KindelAuto on YouTube. Due for reveal this year, this EQS will be the family-sized version of the sedan, riding on the sedan's platform and thought to offer the same powertrain options. As expected, the Mercedes variant puts on the more conservative lines of a Mercedes crossover, not looking anywhere near as curvy as the Maybach concept nor even the EQS sedan. The rear doors seem rather long, backed by a lengthy tail section. This could provide a surprising amount of room for second- and third-row passengers in the Mercedes, and something like palatial space in the Maybach.

The human-sized wheels make this look quite wagon-y compared to to the Maybach, but the all-over camo hides the best details. Even so, it's clear the family rig gets slightly different headlights than found on the EQS, with angled turns signals along the outside edges. And at about 1:50 in the video, as the EQS pulls out of the lot, notice the rear wheels turning opposite to the fronts; four-wheel steering is on its way as an option, if not standard.

The scant intel backed by any substance suggests the interior will adopt its version of the flagship electric sedan's interior, complete with an available Hyperscreen dash. We look forward to finding out if Mercedes will bring a rear-wheel-drive EQS SUV here. The brand doesn't sell a RWD version of its biggest SUVs in the U.S., but it doesn't sell a RWD S-Class sedan, either, except for the EQS.

Assuming power figures hold steady from the EQS sedan, there'd be two variants of the SUV, both with a 115-kWh battery. The single motor in the 450+ Performance model would make 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque, the dual motors of the EQS 540 4Matic would make 516 hp and 611 lb-ft. Sedan ranges are 350 miles for the 450+, 340 miles for the 500. Naturally, a shorter range on the SUV is possible due to aerodynamics, unless Mercedes has tricks to play.

The debut is planned for this year, assuming the world can keep more terrible things from happening.