Best in Show at The Amelia Concours d'Elegance is a 1934 Duesenberg

Best in Show winners for the 2022 Amelia Concours d’Elegance were just announced, and we were there to see the pair roll up and claim their prizes.

The Amelia, like some other concours events, hands out two “best in show” awards. The main (and most prized) award goes to the overall Best in Show, and this year it’s the 1934 Duesenberg J-531 Convertible Coupe.

Meanwhile, the second award goes to the Best in Show for “Sport.” In other words, it’s the Best in Show amongst the many motorsports entries in the show. This award goes to the 2017 Cadillac DPi-V.R car you see pictured at the top of this post with the Duesenberg. The Konica Minolta car won the 24 Hours of Daytona under Wayne Taylor Racing’s stewardship and was the car that marked Cadillac’s rather successful return to prototype racing.

The Duesenberg that won was part of an all-Duesenberg class, and the Cadillac was part of a 60th Anniversary of the Daytona 24 Hour class. It was the newest racecar on display, so it winning versus the many other old racecars was a bit of a surprise for a concours event.

We’ll have tons of photos coming from the rest of the field at The Amelia soon, so stay tuned for a mega gallery coming your way.