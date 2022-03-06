This foldable amphibious aircraft reimagines recreational flying

Recreational flying is a favorite pastime for many people across the world. ICON Aircraft’s mission is to foster that adventure-seeking passion, and it’s attempting to do just that with the introduction of the ICON A5 amphibious aircraft. The ICON A5 features a unique and attractive design as well as the ability to fold its wings for easy storage. It's specifically tailored toward people who fly for fun.

Propelling the ICON A5 forward is a Rotax 912iS sport engine that can reach a max speed of 109 mph. The plane is designed with Seawings platforms that stabilize the craft on water and act as a stepping platform. The A5 interior is very reminiscent of its four-wheeled cousin, the car. A military aircraft-inspired stick can be seen in the driver's seat, and the dashboard can be equipped with a removable flight display. There are two flight display options to choose from: the Garmin Area 796 GPS or Garmin G3X Touch. ICON designed the A5 with a spin-resistant body in case it encounters engine failure as well as a parachute system. According to Pilotmax, a fully equipped ICON A5 has a price tag of $389,000.

