Navigation systems are becoming more advanced all the time, but until recently, they’ve nearly always been based on sight. Ashirase Inc., however, a new business initiative by Honda, is starting to change this by developing a GPS navigation system for the visually impaired. The in-shoe navigation system, also called Ashirase, notifies walkers using vibrational cues on their feet.

Ashirase is a two-part system that consists of an app and a wearable vibrating device connected via Bluetooth. Once connected, the app sends vibrating signals to the devices attached to the user’s shoes. A pulsing forward vibration is an indication to move forward, right and left vibrations indicate turns, and both feet vibrating notifies the user to fully stop. Honda says that this system can provide the user a safe and relaxed state of mind while walking. Honda and Ashirase Inc. plan to sell the Ashirase in-shoe navigation system at the end of March 2023.

