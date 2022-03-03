Volvo will start testing wireless charging with XC40 taxis

Volvo announced it will start testing wireless charging systems with its Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUVs. It's doing so by creating a small fleet of XC40 Recharge taxis for Cabonline, the largest cab operation in the Nordic nations.

The testing in Volvo's hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, will last for three years, and Volvo notes that the driving conditions will involve 12 hours a day of driving with cars racking up 100,000 kilometers (about 62,000 miles) per year.

The charging stations come from American company Momentum Dynamics. They're embedded into the pavement of the Volvos' parking spaces and begin charging automatically when parked correctly (which is aided by the on-board surround-view camera). The charging speed is 40-kW, which is close to the maximum charging speed of many electric cars' on-board chargers when connected to a DC station. Interestingly, Momentum Dynamics lists systems capable of charging speeds as high as 450 kW on its website.

Volvo did not make any announcements regarding future availability of wireless charging. We would imagine the results of this testing will affect whether the company intends to make it a factory offering.

