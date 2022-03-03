Ducati expands its e-bike range with the road-going Futa

Ducati has again argued that a two-wheeler doesn't need a powerful, race-derived engine to be exciting by unveiling its first road-going e-bike. Called Futa, the company's latest bicycle was developed to tick many of the same boxes as the motorcycles that it's better known for.

Keeping weight in check was a challenge during the design process; the battery and the electric motor add a substantial amount of weight. Ducati solved this issue by making the Futa's frame with carbon fiber, a material already found throughout its motorcycle lineup. The bike's total weight depends on its size, but we're told it tips the scale at about 27 pounds when buyers order the M model. Riders who want to shave a few ounces can select the Limited Edition version, which gains carbon, titanium, and ceramic bearings, among other specific parts.

Vision AGX30 wheels with carbon rims, carbon pedal arms, and carbon levers also play a significant role in lowering weight. The powertrain is relatively compact as well, and it's integrated in a subtle and elegant way; the Futa almost doesn't look like it's electric. It's fitted with a rear hub-mounted motor that adds 31 pound-feet of torque to the amount generated by the rider's legs; for context, a Citroën 2CV from the 1970s puts 21 pound-feet under the driver's right foot. Ducati dialed in five levels of assistance that can be selected via a screen on the handlebar.

Wireless shifting and a 250-watt-hour battery pack come standard, and a 250 watt-hour range extender is optional. Speaking of, Ducati hasn't revealed how long a fully charged battery lasts, though it ultimately depends on the assistance level selected and the terrain.

The company isn't forgetting about the more outdoorsy e-bikes in its range. The MIG-S mountain bike receives a new livery and more performance from a new engine provided by Shimano, while the TK-001RR gets a motorcycle-style air fork, among other off-road goodies.

Ducati dealers around the world will begin taking orders for the 2022 e-bike range in the coming weeks. Pricing hasn't been announced yet. When these models arrive in showrooms, they'll join several new motorcycles unveiled over the past couple of months including the limited-edition XDiavel Nera, the long-awaited retro-inspired DesertX, and a pair of new Streetfighter models that neatly bookend the range.