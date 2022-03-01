Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition 550 revealed, only 200 to be built

Mercedes-Benz has revealed images and a scant amount of information about a new G-Wagen special edition named the G-Class Edition 550.

This special G is based on the G 550 model, which means it gets the 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 that’s good for 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. You can spec the exterior in one of three colors: Jupiter Red, Arabian Grey and Moonlight White. The last of those, Moonlight White (seen in the gallery above), is a new Manufaktur color released alongside this special edition. You’ll notice that the Edition 550 has a “1 of 200” badge on it, signaling that Mercedes is only going to make 200 of these in this spec.

You’ll find a similar demarcation of the Edition 550 on the interior, where it says “1 of 200” on the passenger grab handle. Mercedes says that the Edition 550 is available for a wide range of interior options “from two-tone Nappa Leather upholstery with diamond stitching to Active Multicontour Seats and Carbon Fiber trim.” The only photos show a G-Class with a white/black two-tone interior that screams “I’m wealthy” in a million different ways.

Mercedes doesn’t say what the Edition 550 will cost — this news comes to us the same day as separate information telling us the G-Wagen's price will be going up — nor does it say when the model will be available. With demand for G-Wagens still through the roof, though, you can assume the answer to the first question will be a “a lot.”

We’ll update this post with more information as Mercedes provides it to us.

