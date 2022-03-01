Lotus Type 132 electric SUV previewed ahead of March 29 debut

Lotus is about to unveil its most important and most controversial car. It will jump into the electric crossover segment when it launches a model called Type 132 internally, and it released a short video that gives us a preview of what the people-hauler looks like inside and out.
Aimed at the Porsche Cayenne, among other high-riding and high-horsepower machines, the Type 132 will spearhead the British firm's entry into the mainstream; it likely won't be a high-volume model but we're betting it will become the best-selling Lotus. The preview video reveals a handful of styling cues, like a light bar that stretches across the rear end, and it confirms that the cabin will offer a long list of tech features.
Drivers will face a digital instrument cluster and a meaty steering wheel with backlit buttons and a pair of shift paddles, though it's too early to tell what purpose they'll serve. We know that the Type 132 — a name which won't be retained for production — will be entirely electric so the paddles will very likely not be connected to a gearbox. Both are labeled "+" and they may be used to adjust the level of regenerative braking. If that's the case, then odds are there's also a "-" symbol on each paddle that's hidden from view in the 1:12-long teaser video (shown above).
Spy shots taken in China in February 2022 suggest that the Type 132 will tilt more towards the sporty side of the crossover scale; Lotus isn't interested in rivaling, say, the Mercedes-Benz GLS in terms of passenger and cargo space. The sheet metal will hide a modular platform called Evolution Architecture, and the crossover will reach 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds in its most powerful configuration thanks in part to a dual-motor powertrain. It will be interesting to find out how Lotus, whose founder's now-famous motto was "simplify, then add lightness," will offset the lithium-ion battery pack's significant weight. Lightweight materials, like carbon fiber, will certainly play a role.
Lotus will introduce the Type 132 online on March 29, and production will start shortly after in a new facility located in Wuhan, China. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue its model offensive by releasing a four-door sedan that's called Type 133 and tentatively due out in 2023, a second SUV known as Type 134 that we should see in 2025, and a sports car dubbed Type 135 that will make its debut in 2026.
