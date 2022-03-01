Lotus Type 132 electric SUV previewed ahead of March 29 debut

Lotus is about to unveil its most important and most controversial car. It will jump into the electric crossover segment when it launches a model called Type 132 internally, and it released a short video that gives us a preview of what the people-hauler looks like inside and out.

Aimed at the Porsche Cayenne, among other high-riding and high-horsepower machines, the Type 132 will spearhead the British firm's entry into the mainstream; it likely won't be a high-volume model but we're betting it will become the best-selling Lotus. The preview video reveals a handful of styling cues, like a light bar that stretches across the rear end, and it confirms that the cabin will offer a long list of tech features.

Drivers will face a digital instrument cluster and a meaty steering wheel with backlit buttons and a pair of shift paddles, though it's too early to tell what purpose they'll serve. We know that the Type 132 — a name which won't be retained for production — will be entirely electric so the paddles will very likely not be connected to a gearbox. Both are labeled "+" and they may be used to adjust the level of regenerative braking. If that's the case, then odds are there's also a "-" symbol on each paddle that's hidden from view in the 1:12-long teaser video (shown above).