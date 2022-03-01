Automakers report bump in February sales results

Early reports from automakers suggest that U.S. sales recovered slightly in February, threatening a return to pre-pandemic figures last seen in 2020, just prior to sweeping restrictions that virtually shut down auto sales in many parts of the country for several months.

Hyundai announced Tuesday that it sold 52,424 units in February, up more than 8% vs. the same period last year and down less than 2% compared to February 2020, the last time figures were reported prior to lockdowns. Premium arm Genesis had a wild February, reporting a 45% improvement over its 2021 results.

Sister company Kia was up only 2.3% compared to February of '21, however its total volume of 49,182 is still down nearly 6% compared to two years ago.

Mazda reported that its February sales climbed more than 8% from a year ago to a total of 28,166 units sold, matching February 2020's figure of 28,385 almost exactly.

Ongoing shortages and delays continue to plague vehicle manufacturing and delivery supply chains, however shutdowns and inventory gaps have become less prolific in recent months as automakers have adjusted to the volatile environment. More automakers are expected to post their February sales figures throughout the week.