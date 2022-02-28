Win a trip to the Porsche Experience Center, including track time in a 911

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Here are our favorite vehicle giveaways we’ve found online this week.

Every now and then, a car comes along in a sweepstakes that makes you wonder why in the world they would be giving something so beautiful away for pennies on the dollar. This 1958 Porsche 356 A is one of them, and against our better judgment we are telling you how you could win it: Just head on over to Omaze.

Here are the specs for this vintage Porsche, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 4

Engine: rebuilt 912 1.6-liter flat-4

Transmission: 4-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Silver Metallic

Interior Color: Barolo Red

Approximate Retail Value: $280,000

Cash Alt: $210,000

Special Features: Custom built by Tuthill Porsche: AVO Performance adjustable suspension; upgraded 4-wheel disc brakes; 15” aluminum wheels; sports exhaust; Silver Metallic paint with painted bumpers and louvered engine lid; pre-A tail lights; central hood fuel cap, sports wing mirror, leather straps on hood and engine lid; interior with leather and corduroy speedster-style seats, charcoal carpeting, MOMO® Prototipo steering wheel and rear roll hoop

This 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is another incredible car that you could win: Just head on over to Omaze.

Here are the specs of the 911 GT3, according to Omaze:

Engine: 4.0-liter flat-6

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Shark Blue

Interior Color: Black with Shark Blue stitching

Maximum Horsepower: 502 hp

Acceleration: 0–60 in 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 197 mph

Approximate Retail Value: $195,835

Cash Alt: $146,876.25

Special Features: carbon fiber full bucket seats; leather/Race-Tex interior with Shark Blue stitching and seat belts; 20”/21” Satin Black wheels with Shark Blue lip; carbon fiber roof, mirrors, interior trim and door sills; Chrono Package; Bose Surround Sound System; front-axle lift system

The Land Rover Defender is an icon. An intense, luxurious off-roader that turns heads and can crawl up nearly anything. The problem? For the past 20+ years it hasn't been available in the United States. But this Defender is different. It’s vintage, restored by Himalaya, and it’s powered by a Corvette engine. Plus Omaze is giving it away.

Here are the specs of the Defender in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 4

Engine: 6.2-liter Corvette LS3 crate engine

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Satin Grey

Interior Color: Jet Black

Maximum Horsepower: 430 hp

Maximum Torque: 425 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $210,000

Cash Alt: $157,500

Special Features: Black exterior roll bars and trim; Black 18” Sawtooth wheels with 35” tires; Wilwood brakes; 3" lift; Black diamond-stitched leather sport seats; MOMO Millenium steering wheel; front and rear matching consoles; Himalaya gauge cluster; Himalaya front and rear bumpers, bed-mounted tire carrier, and extended fender flares; Puma hood; LED lighting

Despite more areas re-opening all the time, traveling has still been pretty weird lately, for obvious reasons. For many of us, the itch to get out onto the open road is hitting harder than ever before.

Of course, the realities of van life aren't always so romantic. Most people aren't ready to give up hot showers, regular toilets and sitting on their porch just to put big bucks into upgrading a Sprinter or Econoline. But there's a way to have an exceptional van life without the exceptional budget, because Omaze is giving a van away.

Here are the specs of the Sprinter in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 6 (sleeps 2)

Engine: Mercedes-Benz 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel

Transmission: 7-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Interior Color: Red Rock décor with wood accents

Length: 24’6”

Wheelbase: 170”

Maximum Horsepower: 188 hp

Maximum Torque: 325 lb-ft

Towing Capacity: 5,000 lbs

Approximate Retail Value: $226,735

Cash Alt: $170,051.25

Special Features: air ride suspension; six all-terrain tires; 42-inch LED light bar; 13,500-BTU air conditioner; two exterior wash stations; expansive solar power; kitchen with two-burner cooktop, microwave, energy-efficient all-electric refrigerator, freezer; bathroom with shower toilet and sink; solar power; side awning; configurable bed

AMGs will always have a special place in my memory bank. As a rookie video producer here at Autoblog back in 2013, I was sent to an event called "The Best of AMG." You fly to the L.A. airport, get the keys to an AMG and drive out to Willow Springs raceway to track any AMG model you want. In the span of three days I got behind the wheel of many dream cars, the pièce de résistance being the gull-winged SLS AMG Black Series. This AMG doesn't come with track time, but it does come with 603 horses under the hood, as well as all taxes covered. Plus, you get to keep it.

Here are the specs of the Mercedes in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 5

Engine: 4.0-L V8 biturbo with EQ Boost

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: TBD

Interior Color: TBD

Maximum Horsepower: 603 hp

Maximum Torque: 627 lb-ft

Top Speed: 174 mph

Acceleration: 0–60mph in 3.7 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 15/19/16 city/highway/combined

Fuel Capacity: 22.5 gallon

Special Features: AMG wheels, body work, performance exhaust, brakes with red calipers, steering wheel; 64-color ambient lighting; LED exterior lighting; 12.3” multimedia touchscreen with surround view; Panorama roof; Burmester sound system

Waking up and throwing open the doors of a custom camper van to take in Rocky Mountain vistas or Yosemite's great climbing walls seems like exactly what we all need after a few years mostly indoors. And Omaze is giving this van away.

Here are the specs of the Sprinter in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 2 (plus beds and any other customizations)

Powertrain: 3.0-liter turbo V6 diesel

Transmission: 7-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4X4

Exterior Color: TBD

Maximum Torque: 325 lb-ft

Towing Capacity: 5,000 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 24.5 gallons

Wheelbase: 144 in

Conversion Features: 210W solar power system, MAXXAIR roof fan, Isotherm CRUISE 85L fridge, a freshwater system, 60" kitchen galley, LED interior lighting, Lagun table, full-sized bed, plus winner’s choice of exterior upgrades, including a rear bike rack or storage box, upgraded suspension, all-terrain tires and more

Green Package Features: wool insulation, blue stained pine ceiling, bamboo countertop, carbon offset package with 72,000 lbs of carbon offsets, custom Green Vansmith logo

For these and more vehicle sweepstakes, check out Omaze.com. Enter quickly, they won't last forever.