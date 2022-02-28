Toyota shuts down production lines due to possible cyber attack

Toyota announced today that it would be temporarily shutting down 28 production lines at 14 of its plants in Japan as of March 1. This is due to what Toyota called "a system failure" with one of its suppliers, Kojima Industries, which produces a wide array of interior and exterior parts for cars, as well as some mechanical components.

Reuters spoke with a Kojima representative who said the company believes it was a cyber attack. None of the companies has said anything as to who may have perpetrated the attack. The news organization further reported that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kushida announced the government would be looking into it, as well as the possibility that Russia was involved. Last week, Japan instituted sanctions against Russia after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the Toyota shutdown will be a loss of about 13,000 vehicles. The shutdown is only slated for first and second shifts on Tuesday, but Reuters reported that Toyota isn't sure yet if it will be a single-day shutdown or something longer.

