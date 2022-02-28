1960s Piaggio Vespa 125 joins Lego's catalog of two-wheelers

Lego's vintage Fiat 500 is getting a sidekick: a 1960s Piaggio Vespa 125. Created jointly with the Italian scooter manufacturer, the brick-built Vespa features a surprising amount of details, a period-correct color, as well as several accessories including a spare wheel and a helmet.

The 1,106-piece set was designed for adults, according to Lego. Fully assembled, it measures 13.5 inches long, 8.5 inches tall, and 4.5 inches wide, so it's a relatively large model. Going big allowed Lego to include details like a functional steering system, a kickstand, and a luggage rack. The proportions are stunningly accurate, and there's even space for a decal of the instrument cluster behind the headlight.

One of the coolest parts about the Vespa kit is that the engine cover comes off — just like on the real thing. Removing it reveals Lego's version of the air-cooled, two-stroke single-cylinder engine that's linked to a moving kick-start mechanism. The kit isn't finished once the Vespa is fully assembled: it also includes a 1960s-esque helmet, a bouquet of flowers, and a storage box designed for the luggage rack.

Lego's Vespa will go on sale online and in stores tomorrow, March 1. Assigned set number 10298, it's priced at $99 and it joins a growing list of two-wheelers that includes a Ducati Panigale V4 R with a functional gearbox and a 1,920-piece BMW M 1000 RR. If you prefer Italian machines with four wheels, Lego also offers a 1/8-scale Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and a 19-inch-long Ferrari 488 GTE, among many others.

