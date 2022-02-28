2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Stingray offer bounteous options

Someone with access to GM's Work Book system to order new vehicles decided to put together some sample orders for the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2023 Corvette Stingray. Since the automaker won't accept orders for the coming coupes until March 24, this person decided the best thing to do was take screenshots of the options sheets and send them to Corvette Action Center. That is how we know Chevrolet's coming superstar Z06 will offer a terrific range of personalization. We already knew about the 14 exterior colors, confirmed when Chevrolet debuted next year's 70th Anniversary special editions. But how about 11 varieties of exterior striping, with three stinger stripe packages for the hood and eight full-length versions, one of them part of the 70th Anniversary package? Z06 buyers can also choose from seven wheel types and finishes bolted over brake calipers that can be had in six colors, including dark gray metallic and orange, four kinds of wheel locks, and get center caps with the Jake logo. And have we mentioned the three possible colors for the rear badge alone?

Or how about 21 interior treatment choices? Twelve come dressed in leather, nine in suede, some in solid colors like black or natural, some with contrasting seats like the suede in Jet Black with Sky Cool Gray seats, and one leather cabin with two-tone seats in Tension Blue and Twilight Blue. Six more splashes of contrasting color are possible depending on seat belt color, the permutations blown out again thanks to yellow or red contrasting stitching. Chevy's outdone itself in offering individual power options for the seats; after checking the two boxes for eight-way power seats for driver and passenger, there are also individual boxes for power bolster and lumbar adjustment, and a memory package.

The Z06 comes with a few more optional treats than the C8 Stingray, like exterior ornamentation in a high-gloss woven carbon fiber finish, but not by much. And in one case, the C8 gets more choice than the Z06, offering a red full-length racing stripe, which the Z06 doesn't.

The Work Bench pages don't include pricing, not that the buyers still lining up to buy every Corvette the Bowling Green Assembly Plant will be deterred even when pricing does appear.

Related video: