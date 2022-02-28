2022 SVE Chevy Colorado Xtreme Off-Road a 750-hp ZR2

Specialty Vehicle Engineering is sending the current-generation Chevrolet Colorado out with the bang that GM has overlooked. Last year, SVE announced a 50-unit run of its GMC Syclone, based on the GMC Canyon. The lowered street truck stuck a supercharged and seriously strengthened 5.3-liter V8 chucking 750 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque under the hood, replacing the Canyon's stock 3.6-liter V6. Around that, SVE gave the lowered street truck the necessary gubbins to get the power to the ground. For 2022, the same basic formula has been applied to create a trail rig called the SVE Xtreme Off-Road.

This one starts with the 2022 Colorado ZR2 Crew Cab short box. The 5.3-liter EcoTec V8 made 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque when it served the Silverado and Sierra pickups up until 2019. SVE's in-house centrifugal supercharger gulping cold air through an air-to-water intercooler compels the new power figures, leaping it into contention with the Ram 1500 TRX. The aluminum block fits forged internals and CNC ported cylinder heads, is fed by an upgraded fuel system, and sends its power through a beefier 8L90E eight-speed transmission. Off-road capability is maintained with the stock truck's DSSV dampers aided by heavy-duty traction bars. On road capability is enhanced with logoed six-piston front brake calipers gripping 13.6-inch vented rotors. The sport bar with four LEDs is standard, the bed-mounted full-sized spare carrier is optional.

A sleeper this is not, with bed graphics, 750-hp badges, and black 18x8 inch aluminum wheels with painted rims on 295/70 Nitto Recon Grapplers hiding under a 4.0-inch lift and chunky flares. Inside, should the buyer choose, an optional leather seat trim package lashes up hides with red and white stitching, "XTREME V8 Supercharged" embroidered in red and white on front headrests.

The package must be ordered through a dealer, not through SVE. Colorado buyers request the SVE package from a Chevy dealer and pay a $10,000 deposit, the dealer then ships the truck to SVE. Four or five weeks later, SVE sends the completed Xtreme Off-Road to the dealer with a Certificate of Originality and all the warranty details. Pricing will be somewhere around $80,000 before the cost of the donor Colorado ZR2, the 50-unit run sure to be sold out soon.

