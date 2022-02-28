2022 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator recalled over fire risk

Last month, Ford discovered an issue with connectors for the fuel filler pipe vapor line connector on 2022-model-year Mustangs. The vapor line connects to the main filler tube that runs from the gas tank to the fuel filler opening, the vapor line there to vent tank gases. The problem was a supplier-built connector that didn't meet the necessary engineering specs. Ford fixed all the Mustangs before they made their way to dealers. Problem is, 2022-model-year Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators built from Dec. 6, 2021, to Jan. 3, 2022, could suffer from a similar issue and did not get fixed at the factory. Hence, Ford is recalling 18,078 examples of the Explorer and Aviator to be repaired.

The matter with the SUVs is that the actual fuel filler tube can detach in a crash or even day-to-day operation. If this happens, a fuel leak can result, which might cause a fire. Ford said that "depending on the extent of the vapor leak," the check engine light might appear on the dash, throwing trouble codes P0456, P0442, P0455, or P04F0. The company isn't aware of any accidents or injuries due to the situation.

To check on whether your Explorer or Aviator is affected, you can go to the NHTSA recall site and enter your Explorer's or Aviator's VIN. The fix is a trip to the dealer to have a redundant locking clip installed, free of charge. Dealers have already been notified. Ford will begin informing customers on April 4. For more information, affected owners can call Ford Customer Service at 866-436-7332 and reference recall number 22C02, or get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 888-327-4236 and reference campaign number 22V-088.

