This unique aircraft is part VTOL, part plane

It transforms mid-flight

Feb 27th 2022 at 2:00PM

The Transwing is an awesomely unique aircraft that's part VTOL and part traditional airplane. The craft begins its flights with its wings tucked, in VTOL mode, eliminating the need for a long runway. Once it reaches the desired altitude, the wings thrust forward and transforming it into a more traditional fixed-wing aircraft. When it reaches its destination, the Transwing then contracts its wings and begins the vertical landing process in a similar fashion to its takeoff. The Transwing could end up being a better alternative to more traditional aircraft thanks to its superior agility, smaller airport footprint, and its ability to handle a greater payload than many similar craft. 

