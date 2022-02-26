2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L stop sale issued over key fob problem

Electronic gremlins love the Jeep Grand Cherokee L the same way rodents love engine bays and plant-based wire insulation. Earlier this week, The Drive got tipped to a forum thread on Jeep Garage about new 2022 Grand Cherokee L models losing communication with their key fobs and refusing entry to owners. When the owners used the mechanical key to enter the vehicle, the SUV responded as if it was being broken into, locking everything down. The only remedy was to have the rig towed to the dealer. Not long after the thread began, Jeep issued a stop sale on the 2022 Grand Cherokee L. According to an image of the memo Fiat Chrysler America sent to dealers, certain units were "built with a Radio Frequency Hub Module (RFHM) which can intermittently result in a no start condition."

The RFHM normally picks up the signal from the fob and tells other modules it speaks to, like ignition, remote keyless entry, and remote start, that they are free to perform their roles. When it doesn't get the correct signal, or when it doesn't pick up any signal and someone tries to get into the Grand Cherokee L, modules like the Sentry key Immobilizer System and Vehicle Theft Alarm System get to work. They commence anti-theft protocols, turning the Jeep into a three-ton brick. As one owner told The Drive, his wife's attempt to use the mechanical key "set off the alarm, and the Jeep now thinks it was a theft attempt. Can’t unlock, lock, start the vehicle or anything."

Stellantis spokespeople told MoparInsiders, "This issue affects a limited number of vehicles and does not require a safety recall. We are contacting customers to advise them that free service is available," and Car and Driver that Stellantis has "identified a solution and is expediting delivery of service parts to [its] dealer networks." The FCA memo to dealers says the automaker estimates it would begin notifying customers in March, but that was before engineers found a remedy to the problem.

If you own a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and want to know if your vehicle is affected, check the Jeep app on your phone, visit the Mopar Recall Information site to enter your VIN, or contact your dealer and ask about FCA Campaign Z23.

