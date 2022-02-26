The new Batmobile is coming to 'Rocket League'

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

The new and improved Batmobile is hitting the "Rocket League" store on March 2nd

In case you've been living under a rock, there's a new, really great-looking Batman movie hitting theaters in just a few weeks, and you know what that means. With a new Batman there must come a new Batmobile, and with a new Batmobile there must come an onslaught of new video game licensing opportunities. The first one out of the gate that we've noticed is a collab with one of our favorite car-based games, "Rocket League!" Starting next week, you'll be able to purchase The Batman Bundle in the "Rocket League" item shop for just 1,100 in-game credits. You'll get all the goodies listed below for your investment:

The Batman Bundle - Rocket League

Batmobile (2022) Body (Dominus Hitbox)

Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio

Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish

Batmobile (2022) Wheels

Batmobile (2022) Boost

Batmobile (2022) Trail

Reel Life Decal

The Batman Goal Explosion

In addition to The Batman Bundle being available for purchase, "Rocket League" developer Psyonix is also bringing back Gotham City Rumble as a limited-time game mode. You'll be able to play the revived game mode and pick up the bundle on March 2, and you can see the new movie in theaters on March 4.

'Assetto Corsa Competizione' is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

"Assetto Corsa Competizione" has finally released its much anticipated PS5 and Xbox Series X/S "next-gen" version. This new version of the game promises 60 FPS gameplay, up to 30-car multiplayer, updated liveries and more. The game originally released in 2018, so it's great to see this kind of long-term support for fans of the franchise. If you're interested, you can pick up the new next-gen (or last-gen) version of the game right here. Otherwise, check out the trailer below.