Watch the Road Zipper move concrete barriers like they're weightless

The mechanical marvel you see above is called the Road Zipper. Lindsay Infrastructure developed the incredible construction vehicle in 1984 as a faster way to set up and adjust road barriers. This conveyor system lifts, rather than drags, heavy "T-top" barriers and gently moves them into place. The barriers are then pinned together to create a wall. Road Zipper has a max operating speed of 10 mph and is designed to work on active roads so roadwork can be done without major closures or traffic delays.

