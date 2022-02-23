RML Short Wheelbase restomod is ready for testing

Eight months ago, English motorsports firm RML released renders of its first venture into customer cars, the RML Short Wheelbase. The restomod turns a Ferrari 550 Maranello into a reboot of the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Short Wheelbase, dressing the Maranello's chassis and engine in a carbon fiber body and bespoke cabin, then employing RML's motorsports expertise to perfect the driving manners. Car Zero, the first pre-production model, is finally ready for "an intensive durability program" in the UK. Its maker didn't skimp on getting Car Zero ready for the spotlight, either. No mere collection of glued and bolted parts, this one wears a multi-layer paint job with a carbon primer, regular primer and silver base coat under its luscious metallic blue overcoat.

The 550's 5.5-liter atmospheric V12 makes the transfer with no change to power, putting out 485 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. It's been tuned to "emulate the exhaust note of a classic V12 road racer," the classic 250 family known for just such exploits. The modern coupe's six-speed manual is along for the ride, too, worked through an open-gate shifter. A slightly lower curb weight thanks to the lighter body improves a performance a skosh, the RML claimed to hit 62 miles per hour in about four seconds and reach a top speed of 185 mph. Maintaining high-speed, long-distance composure in a vehicle designed to "drive from [England] to Le Mans and get out and still be able to walk at the other end" is the job of custom Ohlins dampers, as well as subtle bodywork mods to dismiss unsettling aero effects the vintage silhouette would otherwise allow. For a personal tour of the Short Wheelbase, check out the video with RML CEO Michael Mallock explaining what the designers and engineers wanted to achieve, and how they did so.

RML will only build 30 of these, deliveries beginning this year. We'll be happy to see one in person, but we're also happy that not many 550 Maranellos will need to be sacrificed for the cause. Each Short Wheelbase takes about six months to make, pricing estimated to be around £1.5 million ($2.04M U.S.). Head designer Jonathon Bowen said, there will be a "a variety of exterior trims to choose from," and that his team is "developing some period-correct graphics, such as door roundels and parallel stripes, which suit the car’s design and remit perfectly."