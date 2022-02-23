Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Scooter is a huge $200 off for today only

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Electric scooters have been invading our cities off and on for years now, and despite our individual feelings on them, they don't seem to be going away any time soon. Although they can seem annoying, they can also be quite useful for urban living. After all, why waste gas and battle traffic to travel just a few miles down the road? While it's still pretty easy in many cities to find a scooter downtown to rent for the evening, it's also getting easier and more affordable to just purchase your own. Today only, it has become much more affordable, with Segway offering its Ninebot MAX electric scooter for a huge $200 off.

If you've ever looked into buying a scooter before, you've undoubtedly come across the Ninebot series. This beast of a scooter has a 350W motor, a top speed of 18.6 mph, a max load capacity of 220 lbs and can travel up to 40 miles on a charge! That's more than the distance of the average American's round-trip commute. While on your ride, don't worry if you hit some rough terrain, the Ninebot MAX has front and rear wheel shock absorbers and even an anti-lock braking system. Once you've arrived at your destination, it folds right up in just one step for easy transportation and storage.

The scooter also features an LED display, Bluetooth capability, mobile app connectivity and, impressively, even cruise control. If you've ever thought about picking up an electric scooter for yourself, now is the time. This great deal makes the Ninebot MAX $200 cheaper, but only until midnight pacific time, so if you're interested, make sure to take advantage quickly. Learn more below.

Features at a glance