Tesla Model S Plaid races modified Yamaha Banshee with unpredictable result

One of these machines is probably the quickest-accelerating factory-production four-door vehicle on the planet. The other one looks like a hastily welded-together DIY project powered by the two-stroke engine out of a Yamaha Banshee quad. Even though we're certain it's actually a well-thought-out and well-engineered project, even its rider refers to it as "sketchy." Let's see what happens when we line 'em up for a race.

Go ahead and watch the video before you keep reading. We'll wait.

Okay, done? Good. That was incredibly close! These two four-wheeled vehicles couldn't be more different. The Tesla Model S Plaid is powered by batteries and has zero tailpipe emissions. By the looks of the white exhaust billowing out the back of its expansion pipes, the Banshee seems to burn fuel and oil in roughly equal measures as it combusts dead dinos and wails its way down the drag strip. That wheelie bar surely helps the Banshee's rider get off to a flying start, but the Tesla's superior aerodynamics and much longer gearing allows it to reel the stroker in toward the end.

So, there's only one question left unanswered. Would you ride that ... thing? Yeah. We'd give it a try, too.

