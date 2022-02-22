Fiat sells part of its historic Lingotto factory in Turin

Stellantis-owned Fiat is selling part of its historic Lingotto factory in Turin, Italy, in a bid to downsize its real estate assets. Inaugurated in 1923, the facility built numerous Fiat models until it closed in 1982, and a test track built on its roof made it famous all around the world.

Italian website Motori Online reported that digital services specialist Reply purchased a roughly 215,000-square-foot chunk of the complex with plans to turn it into an office building. There's no word yet on how much Fiat sold the space for, but most sources agree that the firm will retain ownership of the test track. And, the building itself isn't going anywhere: Reply will move in, but it won't knock it down and rebuild it.

The test track that made Lingotto famous wasn't merely a gimmick: it was an important part of the production process for several decades. Raw materials entered the building on the ground floor and cars made their way through several stations scattered across the five floors before ending up (in one piece) on the roof. They were then driven for about half a mile before being sent out of the complex. This sped up the production process because road testers could put new cars through their paces without having to leave Turin, and it allowed Fiat to test prototypes without worrying about getting spotted by spy photographers. The track was also featured in the 1969 movie The Italian Job.

Fiat isn't the first Stellantis brand to leave its historic home. Peugeot left its headquarters in downtown Paris for the same reasons in 2017.

