2022 VW ID.4 gets more range from improved efficiency

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't the only electric car to see improved range. The EPA released new numbers for the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4, and every version is more efficient and goes farther than before, all on the same 82-kWh battery pack and the same output motors. The new ranges and efficiencies are listed below (as well as the new and slightly higher pricing).

Pro RWD: 280 miles, 112 mpg-e ($41,955)

Pro AWD: 251 miles, 101 mpg-e ($45,635)

Pro S RWD: 268 miles, 106 mpg-e ($46,455)

Pro S AWD: 245 miles, 95 mpg-e ($50,135)

The rear-drive models see pretty big increases with 20 more miles of range on the Pro, and 18 miles on the Pro S. Their mpg-e rating also increased by 13 and 9 mpg-e respectively. The all-wheel-drive versions had pretty small increases with the Pro getting 2 more miles and 4 mpg-e over last year's model, and the Pro S has 5 more miles of range and 2 more mpg-e.

On top of going farther, VW increased the ID.4's maximum fast charging rate. The 2022 can charge at a rate of 135 kW instead of 125. VW says that Plug and Charge functionality, where you simply plug in your car to a charger and it starts charging your car and your account without any other interaction, is coming later in the model year. This will only be available with Electrify America stations. Speaking of which, the ID.4 comes with three years of free 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America chargers.

