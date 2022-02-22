2022 Jeep Compass follows Grand Cherokee L into the darkness

Jeep took a 2022 Grand Cherokee L to the Chicago Auto Show dressed in a Limited Black Package. A few weeks later and at the other end of the Jeep range, the automaker has released an Altitude Package for the 2022 Compass, giving the compact crossover dark flourishes of its own. Starting with the Compass Latitude Lux trim, the Altitude bundle includes a black roof; gloss black accents in places like the grille rings, badges, headlight moldings, and fog lamp bezels; bright finisher for the twin exhaust tips; a vinyl-wrapped instrument panel with light tungsten stitching; piano black trim pieces; a black headliner; and 18-inch gloss black aluminum wheels. The seats are dressed in cloth and vinyl with black stitching.

The trim also comes with safety features like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Active Lane Management System standard. Since the Compass Latitude Lux only comes in all-wheel drive, the Altitude gets Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction management system with Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud modes.

The Compass Altitude is the more affordable counterpoint to the Compass High Altitude, and a second special edition alongside the Compass (RED) model. The Compass Altitude is now available to be ordered from dealers, but it hasn't showed up on Jeep's configurator yet at the time of writing. It will add $1,645 to the price of the Compass Lux, totaling $34,435 after the $1,595 destination charge.

