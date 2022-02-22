2022 Ford Ranger prices up by $530 across the board

The MSRP calculus going on at Ford right now is so fluid that we're not sure anyone at Ford can keep up. It won't help to watch Ford's configurator, either, apparently. We recently posted on more price bumps slated for a range of Ford models on February 15, including a $1,500 upcharge for all trims of the F-150 save for the Raptor, which goes up by $3,300. Prices on some vehicles changed, but at the time of writing the F-150's prices haven't. Ford didn't respond to our request for comment. However, members of the Gen14F-150 forum that originally posted the dealer memo about price jumps returned to say their dealer confirmed the pickup's new MSRPs.

That preamble takes us to the 2022 Ranger, which wasn't included in the dealer memo we just spoke of. Ford Authority, a reliable source of Blue Oval intel, wrote last week about how the 2022 Ranger already costs $215 more, as well as getting a $100 increase on its destination charge to $1,295. But again, Ford's dancing so fast on the calculator that Ranger MSRPs are already double the increase that Ford Authority detailed a few days ago. That means every new Ford midsize pickup is up $430, plus the $100 destination charge, for a total bump of $540 from the most recent 2021 pricing. Per the Ford configurator, Ranger prices are:

4x2

XL 4x2 SuperCab 6 ft. box: $26,795

$26,795 XL 4x2 SuperCrew 5 ft. box: $29,195

$29,195 XLT 4x2 SuperCab 6 ft. box: $30,845

$30,845 XLT 4x2 SuperCrew 5 ft. box: $33,020

$33,020 Lariat 4x2 SuperCab 6 ft. box: $34,885

$34,885 Lariat 4x2 SuperCrew 5 ft. box: $37,060

4x4

XL 4x4 SuperCab 6 ft. box: $30,650

$30,650 XL 4x4 SuperCrew 5 ft. box: $33,050

$33,050 XLT 4x4 SuperCab 6 ft. box: $34,545

$34,545 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 5 ft. box: $36,720

$36,720 Lariat 4x4 SuperCab 6 ft. box: $38,585

$38,585 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew 5 ft. box: $40,760

The new pricing puts the Ranger $165 above the base Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder. However, the Ranger comes in $1,085 below the Colorado WT with the 3.6-liter V6 that's a closer comparison for output, the Ranger's four-cylinder EcoBoost making 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque sent through a 10-speed transmission, the Colorado V6 getting 308 hp and 275 lb-ft shifted through an eight-speed transmission.

Other than price changes, we expect the Ranger to make do with special packages until it gives way to the next-gen 2023 pickup. Ford already announced the return of the Splash package for the 2022 Ranger, the Splash will soon be joined by the 750 examples of the Snow Edition, exclusive to the Lariat trim level, 500 examples of the Forest Edition for the XLT trim, and 500 units of the Sand Edition, also for the XLT.

