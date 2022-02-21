Enter to win this 2022 Sprinter Van with an $80,000 eco-friendly conversion

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Despite more areas re-opening all the time, traveling has still been pretty weird lately, for obvious reasons. For many of us, the itch to get out onto the open road is hitting harder than ever before. Waking up and throwing open the doors of a custom camper van to take in Rocky Mountain vistas or Yosemite's great climbing walls seems like exactly what we all need after a few years mostly indoors.

Of course, the realities of van life aren't always so romantic. Most people aren't ready to give up hot showers, regular toilets and sitting on their porch just to put big bucks into upgrading a Sprinter or Econoline. But there's a way to have an exceptional van life without the exceptional budget, because Omaze is giving a van away.

Win a Sprinter Van with an Eco-friendly $80,000 Vansmith Conversion - Enter at Omaze

Take one look at this Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 camper van conversion and you know that it's special. Complete with an $80,000 conversion from Vansmith, it features a 3.0L V6 turbodiesel that puts out 325 pound-feet of torque and has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. It also has a 210-watt solar power system so you don’t have to worry about where you’ll charge your iPhone or drone at night, a Maxxair roof fan, an 85-liter fridge, a 5-foot-long kitchen, full-sized bed and an LED lighting system. Finally, Vansmith includes its Green Package, which, according to Omaze, comes with "wool insulation, blue-stained pine ceiling, bamboo countertop, carbon offset package with 72,000 lbs of carbon offsets," and a green logo.

The rest you can customize yourself to fit your lifestyle. Choose from a rear-mounted bike rack, upgraded suspension for tooling around Moab (or wherever you like to roam), throw some all-terrain rubber on there… the options are nearly endless, and it adds up to an awesome camper van worth $142,000.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the mikeroweWORKS foundation, which Omaze says, “is on a mission to help close the skills gap by challenging the stigmas and stereotypes that discourage people from pursuing the millions of available jobs. Through their Work Ethic Scholarship Program, they encourage people to learn a useful skill, and they reward those who demonstrate that they’ll work their butts off. Your donation will help mikeroweWORKS Foundation continue their work to redefine the definition of a good education and a good job, and to help close the skills gap.”

If you want this van, and who wouldn't, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.